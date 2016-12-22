REISSUE OF RELEASE BY MX OIL AUTHORIZED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA ON DECEMBER 20TH 2016. ST. GEORGE -- MX Oil has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Grenada with regard to making an investment in the exploration and development of hydrocarbons in a subterranean area adjoining the maritime boundary with Trinidad and Tobago.Read more »
IMF EXECUTIVE BOARD COMPLETES FIFTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT FOR GRENADA AND APPROVES US$2.9 MILLION DISBURSEMENT The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday completed the Fifth Review of Grenada's economic performance under a program supported by a three-year arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).Read more »
SHAME ON YOU, DR MITCHELL! Dear Sir: Few days after delivering what was deemed the 2017 election budget, Dr Keith Mitchell in wrapping up the budget debate took an unfortunate swipe at Senator Nazim Burke. It was inconceivable that the holder of the office of prime minister would abuse the privilege of the house to attempt to make mockery of Senator/citizen Burke, due to his quest to be gainfull
FEEDBACK RE QUARANTINE POINT AND DEBT SWAP In response to its statement on Budget 2017, Quarantine Point and Debt Swap , the Grouping of CSOs, has received feedback from a young Caribbean environmental professional who sought to correct and enhance our understanding of the concept of "debt for nature swap."
NaDMA WISHES GRENADIANS A SAFE AND PRODUCTIVE HOLIDAY SEASON St. George -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is encouraging the general public to be vigilant during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Creating and maintaining an atmosphere of safety is paramount to saving lives and protecting property.
PARLIAMENT HEADQUARTERS RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT Castries -- As part of its development thrust in Grenada, Mexico is undertaking various cooperation projects in an attempt to further strengthen the ties between the two countries -- the most important of which, thus far, has been the reconstruction of the Houses of Parliament in response to Grenada's call for assistance.
SAMS' INAUGURAL CHRISTMAS DINNER AND TALENT EVENING FOR ELDERLY IN ST. PATRICKSt. George -- The week of Dec 12th – 18th proved to be an especially busy and eventful one for the Administrative team of St. Augustine's Medical Services (SAMS). Care institutions, for the young and elderly, across Grenada were visited. The mission? To ensure that all the 'goodies' donated by the
Looking back at 2016, but moving ahead with purpose
THE CARIBBEAN: IN RETROSPECT; AND LOOKING FORWARD
Jerry George, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Atherton Martin, Dominica
Catherine Edwards, London
Margaret Francis, New York
Alexander Joseph, Trinidad and Tobago
George Grant, Grenada
GRENADIAN NATIONALS RECOGNISED ON QUEEN'S NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST 2017
Grenadians lead the way for Caribbean nationals receiving awards on the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2017.
DURHAM STUDENT KAYAK PAIR COMPLETE 2,000 MILE PADDLE FROM GRENADA TO MIAMI IN JUST OVER THREE MONTHS
TWO North-East based students have completed a gruelling epic kayak challenge in the Caribbean and western Atlantic.
MUTINEERS AND THRILLERS IN CONCERT
Two of Grenada's popular music bands from the sixties, Mutineers and Thrillers will be in concert on Monday, January 2 from 8:00pm until, at VENUS Sports Bar and Restaurant; and also on Friday, January 6 from 8:00pm at the Grenada Yacht Club.
