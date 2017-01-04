More News

ECCB CONNECTS

ECCB CONNECTS

BUSINESS -
04-01-2017
Read more »
AN INITIATIVE THAT APPEARS TO BE WORKING

NETHERLANDS INSURANCE DOUBLES SOBER-UP ZONE TO BRING IN 2017 St. George -- The Netherlands sponsored Sober-Up Zone was another big hit on New Year's Eve.  Operations were set up at two of the holidays' most popular celebratory events – "Glamour" at the Port Louis Marina and "Inception" at the Grenadian by Rex Resorts.

COMMUNITY -
03-01-2017
Read more »
PLEASE TAKE NOTE

NETHERLANDS CONSULATE RELOCATED Effective 1st January, 2017 the Office of the Consulate of the Netherlands in Grenada has been relocated from the office of Grant Joseph & Co. to the Office of Mitchell & Co. , Units 14-16 Excel Plaza, Grand Anse, St. George.

BUSINESS -
03-01-2017
Read more »
NINE GOLD MEDALS; TWO SILVERS IN TWELVE EVENTS
NINE GOLD MEDALS; TWO SILVERS IN TWELVE EVENTS

A SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR YOUNG SWIMMER, JENEBI BENOITSt. George -- A promising young swimmer from the St. Paul community has made himself, his swim Club Grenfin and Grenada proud.  Jenebi Benoit has just returned from Trinidad where he participated in the ASATT Invitational, earning himself seven gold medals, two silvers and one bronze from the eleven events in which he part

SPORT -
02-01-2017
Read more »
OPINION PIECE

2017 - THE YEAR FOR SPORTS IN GRENADA In December of 2015, I decided that 2016 will be the 'Year of the Progressive'.  I chose that direction after careful consideration and re-examination of our time on this earth.

SPORT -
02-01-2017
Read more »
CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT EXPOSED

CBS: PASSPORTS FOR SALE
Click here to read and view

BUSINESS -
01-01-2017
Read more »
CONGRATULATIONS!

GRENADIAN NATIONALS RECOGNISED ON QUEEN'S NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST 2017 Grenadians lead the way for Caribbean nationals receiving awards on the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2017.

GOVERNMENT -
01-01-2017
Read more »
THEY DID IT!!!!!!
THEY DID IT!!!!!!

DURHAM STUDENT KAYAK PAIR COMPLETE 2,000 MILE PADDLE FROM GRENADA TO MIAMI IN JUST OVER THREE MONTHSTWO North-East based students have completed a gruelling epic kayak challenge in the Caribbean and western Atlantic.

SPORT -
01-01-2017
Read more »
FREE CONCERTS AND JAM SESSIONS

MUTINEERS AND THRILLERS IN CONCERT Two of Grenada's popular music bands from the sixties, Mutineers and Thrillers will be in concert on Monday, January 2 from 8:00pm until, at VENUS Sports Bar and Restaurant; and also on Friday, January 6 from 8:00pm at the Grenada Yacht Club.

CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT -
31-12-2016
Read more »
LET'S DO IT AGAIN

NETHERLANDS INSURANCE SOBER-UP ZONE AT NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS St. George  -- Netherlands Insurance announced yesterday that New Year's celebrants will have the added facility of access to their Sober-up Zone  at not one, but two of the most popular party events this Old Year's Eve - Glamour at Port Louis Marina and  Inception at the Grenadian by Rex Resort.

COMMUNITY -
31-12-2016
Read more »

Shoutbox

THE WINNERS ARE....

Created on 09 January 2017 Written by Kelliann Waldron

FIVE WIN WITH ROTARY'S CAROLS BY CANDELIGHT APP PRIZE DRAW

St. George – Five Carols by Candlelight (CBC) patrons are winners in the event's app prize draw promotion, which began on Monday 19th December.

Read more: THE WINNERS ARE....
 

TELLING IT AS IT IS | A PROPOSAL

Created on 07 January 2017 Written by Gerry Hopkin, JD

A REPEATED PROPOSAL ON A WAY TO BENEFICIALLY ENGAGE ALUMNI OF GRENADA's T.A. MARRYSHOW COMMUNITY COLLEGE (T. A.M.C.C.)

 

I would like to propose as I have done previously, that the administrators of T.A.M.C.C. should generally action a systematic plan to organize and mobilize its alumni in the Diaspora and at home (using available socal media and existing data banks to create a mailing list) to be part of a massive network that could donate much needed funds, educational equipment and books to the college.

Read more: TELLING IT AS IT IS | A PROPOSAL
 

STEERING THE SHIP AGAIN

Created on 06 January 2017 Written by GIS

GRENADA'S PM TO TAKE OVER AS CHAIR OF CARICOM FROM JULY

ST. GEORGE -- Grenada's Prime Minister Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell is due to take over as the new Chairman of CARICOM from the first of July this year for a new six month stint.

Read more: STEERING THE SHIP AGAIN
 

DEVELOPMENT UP NORTH

Created on 06 January 2017 Written by gis

CONSTRUCTION WELL UNDERWAY AT LEVERA

ST. GEORGE -- The Levera Beach Resort in Grenada's northern parish of St. Patrick says construction has begun in earnest following last month's ground breaking ceremony.

Read more: DEVELOPMENT UP NORTH
 

HERE COMES ANOTHER

Created on 06 January 2017 Written by Adina Marcut

KIMPTON TO OPEN NEW HOTEL IN GRENADA

Grenada— Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant plans to open its second property in the Caribbean islands, Kimpton Kawana Bay Grenada Resort, a 146-key hotel slated to open in early 2019.

Read more: HERE COMES ANOTHER
 

More Articles...

Page 1 of 2

<< Start < Prev 1 2 Next > End >>
High Speed 128k
listen listen listen listen listen
Now Playing:

Powered by ViaStreaming.com

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

 

 GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973

LAW MADE SIMPLE
12.13.16
Obtaining possessory title

CSO SPEAKS
01.04.17
SANDRA FERGUSON
A look at Budget 2017

THE GREAT DEBATE
01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process

  GTA CRUISE SHIP SCHEDULE

Updated Jan. 09, 2017, 2015

MEK WE CHAT

01.05.17
Jerry George - SVG
Catherine Edwards - UK
Margaret Francis - NYC
George Grant - GND
Atherton Martin - DOM
Tamika Gilbert/VICTIM
Lynnel Gilbert/VICTIM

REFLECTIONS
12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins

WEEKLY POLL-010717

Breaking point

There is a growing feeling of frustration and hopelessness among many Grenadians as is evidenced over the airwaves and social media --- most of it, the result of poor governance. How will Grenadians respond?

By the ballot
(0)
Grin and bear it
(0)
Civil disobedience
(0)
Withholding taxes
(0)
Charts
» Go to poll »
1 Votes left