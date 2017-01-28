REDUCE MY RISK OF CANCER

Port of Spain -- The large number of deaths from breast and cervical cancer in the Caribbean is very alarming, since cervical cancer is largely preventable, and breast cancer can be detected early and treated successfully.

Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr C. James Hospedales said, "Common modifiable risk factors that contribute to the development of cancers include tobacco use, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol." He also stated that, "There is strong evidence that a person's risk of developing cancer can be substantially reduced through healthy lifestyles. A reduction in modifiable risk factors will contribute to a decrease in cancer cases, and as a consequence, deaths and costs from the disease in our Region."