REISSUE OF RELEASE BY MX OIL AUTHORIZED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA ON DECEMBER 20TH 2016. ST. GEORGE -- MX Oil has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Grenada with regard to making an investment in the exploration and development of hydrocarbons in a subterranean area adjoining the maritime boundary with Trinidad and Tobago.

22-12-2016
PROGRESS IN RESTRUCTURING PUBLIC DEBT

IMF EXECUTIVE BOARD COMPLETES FIFTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT FOR GRENADA AND APPROVES US$2.9 MILLION DISBURSEMENT   The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday completed the Fifth Review of Grenada's economic performance under a program supported by a three-year arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

22-12-2016
LETTER TO CARIBBEAN NEWS NOW

SHAME ON YOU, DR MITCHELL! Dear Sir: Few days after delivering what was deemed the 2017 election budget, Dr Keith Mitchell in wrapping up the budget debate took an unfortunate swipe at Senator Nazim Burke. It was inconceivable that the holder of the office of prime minister would abuse the privilege of the house to attempt to make mockery of Senator/citizen Burke, due to his quest to be gainfull

22-12-2016
LOTS OF READING; BUT INTERESTING

WHERE IS GRENADA HEADED WITH MX OIL???
Click here to read

22-12-2016
BUDGET 2017

FEEDBACK RE QUARANTINE POINT AND DEBT SWAP In response to its statement on Budget 2017, Quarantine Point and Debt Swap , the Grouping of CSOs, has received feedback from a young Caribbean environmental professional who sought to correct and enhance our understanding of the concept of "debt for nature swap."

20-12-2016
BE SAFE

NaDMA WISHES GRENADIANS A SAFE AND PRODUCTIVE HOLIDAY SEASON St. George -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is encouraging the general public to be vigilant during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Creating and maintaining an atmosphere of safety is paramount to saving lives and protecting property.

20-12-2016
A CLOSE PARTNERSHIP

PARLIAMENT HEADQUARTERS RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT Castries -- As part of its development thrust in Grenada, Mexico is undertaking various cooperation projects in an attempt to further strengthen the ties between the two countries -- the most important of which, thus far, has been the reconstruction of the Houses of Parliament in response to Grenada's call for assistance.

20-12-2016
SEASONAL CHEER TO HOMES

SAMS' INAUGURAL CHRISTMAS DINNER AND TALENT EVENING FOR ELDERLY IN ST. PATRICKSt. George -- The week of Dec 12th – 18th proved to be an especially busy and eventful one for the Administrative team of St. Augustine's Medical Services (SAMS). Care institutions, for the young and elderly, across Grenada were visited. The mission? To ensure that all the 'goodies' donated by the

20-12-2016
SITTING OF THE SENATE

DEBATE ON 2017 BUDGET
12.20.16

20-12-2016
A "HEADS UP"

DARK DAYS AHEAD FOR DIGICEL?
Click here to read

20-12-2016
Program Jan. 01, 2017

Created on 29 December 2016 Written by George

LINE UP FOR PROGRAM
TO BE AIRED ON
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2017
09:00AM AND 06:00PM
CHIME FM 100.9

 

THE BUZZ
Scriptures, Feedback. Poll Results

 

EDITORIALS
GRENADA ADVOCATE
Looking back at 2016, but moving ahead with purpose
CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY
Not available
NEW TODAY
Not available
GRENADIAN VOICE
Not available

 

FEATURE
THE CARIBBEAN: IN RETROSPECT; AND LOOKING FORWARD

EDITION OF MEK WE CHAT
Jerry George, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Atherton Martin, Dominica
Catherine Edwards, London
Margaret Francis, New York
Alexander Joseph, Trinidad and Tobago
George Grant, Grenada

 

CONGRATULATIONS!

Created on 01 January 2017 Written by loopjamaica

GRENADIAN NATIONALS RECOGNISED ON QUEEN'S NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST 2017

Grenadians lead the way for Caribbean nationals receiving awards on the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2017.

THEY DID IT!!!!!!

Created on 01 January 2017 Written by George

DURHAM STUDENT KAYAK PAIR COMPLETE 2,000 MILE PADDLE FROM GRENADA TO MIAMI IN JUST OVER THREE MONTHS

TWO North-East based students have completed a gruelling epic kayak challenge in the Caribbean and western Atlantic.

FREE CONCERTS AND JAM SESSIONS

Created on 31 December 2016 Written by peter radix

MUTINEERS AND THRILLERS IN CONCERT

Two of Grenada's popular music bands from the sixties, Mutineers and Thrillers will be in concert on Monday, January 2 from 8:00pm until, at VENUS Sports Bar and Restaurant; and also on Friday, January 6 from 8:00pm at the Grenada Yacht Club.

LET'S DO IT AGAIN

Created on 31 December 2016 Written by ALLYDAY

NETHERLANDS INSURANCE SOBER-UP ZONE AT NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS

St. George  -- Netherlands Insurance announced yesterday that New Year's celebrants will have the added facility of access to their Sober-up Zone  at not one, but two of the most popular party events this Old Year's Eve - Glamour at Port Louis Marina and  Inception at the Grenadian by Rex Resort.

