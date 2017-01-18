CRFM AND FISHERIES POWERHOUSE, NORWAY, LAUNCH FACT-FINDING MISSION Belize City —The Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) and the Government of Norway have launched a two-week mission to explore the development of a regional technical assistance project to be funded by Norway. The project would support the region's fisheries and aquaculture sector by strengthening evide
GRENADA HOTEL & TOURISM ASSOCIATION LAUNCH PURE GRENADA BOOK FOR CHILDREN ST. GEORGE-- An event took place at True Blue Resort on the evening of the 17th January to celebrate the release of the Pure Grenada book for children. It marks the last phase of the GHTA's Compete Caribbean Project which in its initial stage enabled the rebranding of Grenada to 'Pure Grenada.'
THEATRICAL AND CULTURAL EXCHANGE EXPERIENCE BY SJC GRENVILLESt. Andrew -- Students from the St. Joseph's Convent Grenville Drama Society and the Fyzabad Composite Secondary School (Trinidad) will present a mini drama festival and cultural exchange at Deluxe Cinema on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January 2017. Two one-hour plays will be mounted starting at 4pm. These plays a
PETROLEUM PRICES NUDGING UP With effect from today, the prices for petroleum products in Grenada are as follows:
GOVERNMENT NOT HAPPY ABOUT RE-TAKING REX St. George -- At Tuesday's post cabinet briefing, Minister with responsibility for International Business Nickolas Steele explained to the media that a court has ruled that government has the right to acquire the Rex Grenadian hotel and that government's decision to acquire was not a happy one, but one that had to be taken. He explain why
SON OF THE SOIL AUTHORS NEW LEADERSHIP PHILOSOPHY St. George -- Highlights of a way of thinking which allows people to discover who they really are and their potential for growth and leadership will be unveiled in Beaulieu, St. George's on Thursday. The occasion will be the launch of the philosophy of Leading From Above the Line authored by Grenadian-born Dr. Theo Ferguson, at t
OTWAY-NOEL'S RESIGNATION ST. GEORGE -- The Prime Minister Hon the Rt Dr. Keith Mitchell has thanked former Minister Hon. Alexandra Otway-Noel for her services to the government following a joint meeting to discuss her expressed wish to continue her representation as an MP of St George South.
MAN ON "DANGEROUS DOG" CHARGES St. George -- Police have formally charged a St. Patrick resident after a 60 year old man in his neighborhood was mauled by pit bull dogs allegedly owned by him.
SIR NICHOLAS BRATHWAITE: GRENADA'S BEST PRIME MINISTER I was deeply saddened by the death of Sir Nicholas Brathwaite (Sir Nick) in November 2016 and that he died in virtual obscurity, ignored by the leadership of his party, the NDC, and a man with a broken heart for Grenada which he loved and served so well.
St. George -- The Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health says that based on its most recent analysis of reported data, there is an apparent increase in Gastroenteritis "Gastro" cases on the island.
CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED
St. George -- A 54 year old farmer, Landa Nathaniel of Clozier, St. John was found dead in his farmland sometime after 9:00p.m. on Thursday 19th January, 2017 following a search by relatives and friends.
