NO AGREEMENT

GNT MEETS WITH TAWU AND PWU ST. GEORGE -- The Government Negotiating Team met with the leadership of the Public Workers Union (PWU) and the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) on Friday, January 20th.

BUSINESS
23-01-2017
OPINION PIECE

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE? Around the world people are clamoring for their leaders to take responsibility for their words and their actions. From the United States to Italy traditional governance is giving way to a more radical approach as people remove those who want to continue with business as usual.

POLITICS
23-01-2017
PARLIAMENTARY SITTING (Audio)

SITTING OF THE SENATE

GOVERNMENT
21-01-2017
TAKE NOTE

INCREASE IN GASTROENTERITIS St. George -- The Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health says that based on its most recent analysis of reported data, there is an apparent increase in Gastroenteritis "Gastro" cases on the island.

HEALTH NEWS
20-01-2017
POLICE REPORT

CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED St. George -- A 54 year old farmer, Landa Nathaniel of Clozier, St. John was found dead in his farmland sometime after 9:00p.m. on Thursday 19th January, 2017 following a search by relatives and friends.

POLICE/CRIME
20-01-2017
'BAMA'S OUT! TRUMP'S IN!

PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL CONGRATULATES NEW U.S PRESIDENT ON HIS INAUGURATION ST GEORGE -- Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has welcomed the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump, saying he expects the new administration will positively engage Grenada and the rest of the region on issues of mutual interest.

POLITICS
20-01-2017
STICKING A PIN ON...

PURE LIES AND POLITICAL LIES AND THE LIAR "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves." (Shakespeare: Julius Caesar)

POLITICS
20-01-2017
ECCB CONNECTS

BUSINESS
19-01-2017
A CUSTOMER'S PERSPECTIVE

ELECTRIC VEHICLES - DRIVING THE FUTURE

BUSINESS
19-01-2017
THE IMPASSE CONTINUES

REX RESORTS RESPONDS TO MINISTER STEELE'S COMMENTS ON THE GRENADIAN BY REX At this week's post-cabinet press briefing on Tuesday, 17 January, Minister for Health Nicholas Steele made a number of misleading statements pertaining to the Grenadian by Rex Resorts and the requirements outlined in our 99-year lease with the Government. The Minister's most recent

BUSINESS
19-01-2017
BRAVO, JENNY'S PLACE...

Created on 25 January 2017

JENNY'S PLACE, GRENADA, WINS EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR 2017

St. George -- Jenny's Place, Grenada, a small boutique hotel, situated at the northern end of Grand Anse beach in Grenada has won the Award of Excellence for 2017 by Hotels Combined, Co. UK.

BE ADVISED....

Created on 25 January 2017

VISA WAIVER LIST OF COUNTRIES NOT CHANGED

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed. Please click on the link to see the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.  Click here https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-program.html 

 

TOWN HALL MEETING

Created on 25 January 2017

VENUE: THE GRENADA TRADE CENTER

 

THEIR UPGRADE RECOGNIZED

Created on 25 January 2017

CALABASH LUXURY BOUTIQUE HOTEL AND SPA ACCEPTED INTO VIRTUOSO PROGRAM


St. George -- With its reputation for combining five star service and luxury within a relaxed and intimate environment, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa has been accepted as a Virtuoso Property.

THURSDAY JANUARY 26TH

Created on 25 January 2017

INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMS' DAY 2017

ST. GEORGE -- The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has dedicated the 2017 International Customs' Day recognition to promoting data analysis under the slogan "Data Analysis for effective Border Management."

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

 

 GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973

LAW MADE SIMPLE
01.17.17
Electronic crimes Act

CSO SPEAKS
01.23.17
Dr. Dunstan Phillips

Agriculture and the 2017 Budget

THE GREAT DEBATE

01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process

  GTA CRUISE SHIP SCHEDULE

Updated Jan. 25, 2017, 

MEK WE CHAT

01.19.17
Jerry George - SVG

Atherton Martin - DOM
Catherine Edwards - UK
Margaret Francis - NYC
George Grant - GND
Beverley Sinclair - GND

 REFLECTIONS

12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins

