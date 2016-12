LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2016

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Exercise caution this Christmas

NEW TODAY

The Spirit of Christmas!!!

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Trump & Grenada's Referendum

GRENADIAN VOICE

Season's Greetings to all from the management and staff of the Grenadian Voice

INTERVIEW

RICKY AND GEORGE ON CHRISTMASES GONE BY

Rickardo Keens Douglas, Producer, Playwright

George Grant, Broadcaster

FEATURE

ALL THINGS CHRISTMAS

ST. GEORGE'S BAPTIST CHURCH - CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Kahmala Stephen, Jonithan James, Hope Williams, Danniel Phillip

CHRISTMAS IN BETHLEHEM

GREETINGS TO THOSE WHO HAVE MADE SWGG POSSIBLE

Prudence Greenidge - GRENLEC; Keith Johnson - REPUBLIC BANK; Allan Bierzynski - Hubbards; Chris DeAllie - SISSONS PAINTS; Paula LaTouche - CENTURY21; Richard Duncan - GRENADA CO-OP BANK

KEEPING SAFE OVER THE HOLIDAYS

THE HOLIDAY SOUND

Traditional and Contemporary music