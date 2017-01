LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8, 2017

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Make lasting lifestyle changes

NEW TODAY

An election year is ahead!!!

GRENADIAN VOICE

Is there hope without good intentions?

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

TBA

FEATURES

CBS 60 MINUTES: PASSPORTS FOR SALE

Steven Kroft, CBS Correspondent

LEGITIMATE ISSUES RAISED BY NDC

Nazim Burke, Political leader

Joseph Andall, Deputy Political leader

Ray Roberts, Senator