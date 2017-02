LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Feminism needs femininity

NEW TODAY

Robert Martin vs Robert Martin Oveson

GRENADIAN VOICE

Gold or yellow

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Beating the odds, celebrating achievers

INTERVIEWS

CANADA'S 150TH AND OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME THE CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR A DAY

Agnes Pust, Coordinator, Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

Antimo Perretta, Political Counsellor, Govt of Canada

FEATURES

BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE RECENT EVENTS IN DOMINICA AND GRENADA HAVE BROUGHT INTO QUESTION THE INTEGRITY OF THE DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS BEING CONDUCTED BY REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS INTO APPLICANTS FOR THE CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT PROGRAM AND OTHER FOREIGN INVESTORS.

Allan Bierzynski, Debater/Businessman

William Joseph, Debater/Businessman