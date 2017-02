LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Clear vision needed for regional bloc

NEW TODAY

tba

GRENADIAN VOICE

Toxins and nuisance in our midst

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Political immaturity and backwardness

INTERVIEWS

THE EVOLUTION AND REBRANDING OF THE GIDC

Che Keens-Douglas, CEO of GIDC

Michelle McDonald, Human Resources and Administration Manager

FEATURES

EFFORTS MADE WITH THE IMANIS ARE WORTHWHILE

Sen. Pamela Moses, Ministry of Youth

DUE DILIGENCE; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; ACCESS TO THE INVITATIONAL

Nickolas Steele, Health Minister

PRE-ACTION PROTOCOL LETTER - BURKE VS MITCHELL

Rohan Phillip, Attorney at Law