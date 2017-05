LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2017

09:00 AM AND 06:00 PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Grenadians, be prepared

NEW TODAY

Renewed hope!!!

GRENADIAN VOICE

Time to stop washing dirty linens in public

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

n/a

INTERVIEWS

PROJECT RHYTHMS OF THE SPICE

Neila Ettienne

NATIONAL HANDGUN CHAMPIONSHIP

Duane Noel, President of GGRA

Realene Lazarus, Waves Communications Consultants

FEATURES

LEADING FROM ABOVE THE LINE

Dr. Theodore Ferguson, Leadership Educator