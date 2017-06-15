LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, JUNE 18, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Preparation is crucial for hurricanes

NEW TODAY

The problem with Education!!!

GRENADIAN VOICE

Will the cable company reconsider its decision to stop local programming?

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

n/a

INTERVIEWS

FROM GOUYAVE TO FYZABAD -- THE URIAH BUTLER STORY

Joseph Lopez, Actor, Information Officer

Psyche Haynes, Actor, Director

Eugene Bass, Actor, Musician

THE OLIVE BRANCH PROJECT INC

Herrica Willis, Secretary to OBP

Melvaugn Coutain, Executive Director

FEATURES

FLOW SHUTTING DOWN COMMUNITY CHANNEL - THE FALLOUT!

Hugh Dolland, Former Managing Director, Grenada CableVision