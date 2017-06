LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Let us continue to salute our fathers

NEW TODAY

NADMA got it wrong!!!

GRENADIAN VOICE

It's about time to put some order into dealing with disasters

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Windies Cricket: The place on fire

INTERVIEWS

PRINCIPLE 10 - ACCESS FOR THE PEOPLE

David LaMarche, Environmental Affairs Officer

Roxy Hutchinson, Foreign Service Officer

Danielle Andrade, Elected Representative of the Public

Lina Filipova, Head of Unit, Environmental Governance, Regional Environmental Center

FEATURES

SHOULD POLITICIANS TELL THE WHOLE TRUTH? AND IS THE PUBLIC READY FOR IT?

Allan Bierzynski, Businessman

Darryl Brathwaite, Businessman