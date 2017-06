LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, JULY 02, 2017

09:00 AM AND 06:00 PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Be wary of the Internet

NEW TODAY

N/A

GRENADIAN VOICE

A lesson to farmers from our ancestors

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Campaign to abolish flogging

INTERVIEWS

ABOVE THE LINE - A NEW PROGRAM

Theodore Ferguson, Agri-Scientist, Lecturer, Author

FEATURES

SENATE DEBATES OIL EXPLORATION INCENTIVES

Sen. Simon Steil, Sen. Nazim Burke, Sen. Ray Roberts