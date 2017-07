LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY JULY 09, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

A regional problem

NEW TODAY

Tribute to Lloyd Noel

GRENADIAN VOICE

An old man dies, a book is lost

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Sustaining NHI & covering everyone

INTERVIEWS

CARIBBEAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM FOR WOMEN

Aine Brathwaite, Program Facilitator

Leisha Duncan, Female Entrepreneur

FEATURE

CODE OF POLITICAL CONDUCT

Sandra Ferguson, Grouping of Civil Society Organizations

Ray Donald, Grouping of Civil Society Organizations