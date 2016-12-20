PARLIAMENT HEADQUARTERS RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Castries -- As part of its development thrust in Grenada, Mexico is undertaking various cooperation projects in an attempt to further strengthen the ties between the two countries -- the most important of which, thus far, has been the reconstruction of the Houses of Parliament in response to Grenada's call for assistance.

This project is a continuation of the development cooperation that Mexico is providing to the Eastern Caribbean States, as part of the efforts to promote the development of the Greater Caribbean region, of which Mexico is a part.

The Government of Mexico is financing an important part of the construction of the House of Parliament through the Infrastructure Fund for Latin America and the Caribbean Countries (Yucatan Agreement), with the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) as its coordinating body. Other donors include the United Arab Emirates.

As part of the process, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) was selected as the implementing organization for the development of the project. In this regard, the preliminary stages of the project were recently completed with the signing of the agreement by the Governments of Mexico and Grenada, and UNOPS.