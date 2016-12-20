NaDMA WISHES GRENADIANS A SAFE AND PRODUCTIVE HOLIDAY SEASON

St. George -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is encouraging the general public to be vigilant during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Creating and maintaining an atmosphere of safety is paramount to saving lives and protecting property.

Parents and guardians are warned against leaving small children at home unattended to avoid fires, drowning and other hazards that are likely to result from childlike mischief.

The Agency is asking everyone to guard against irresponsible use of alcoholic and other brain inhibiting beverages. The message is clear, if you are drinking do not drive; and if you are driving please refrain from drinking alcohol. The importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment, by disposing of waste responsibly is also very important, especially with heightened activities around this time: Preparing to prevent being our watch words for this season. We are all in this together.

NaDMA wishes everyone -- especially media, district teams and volunteers, management committees and members of the National Emergency Advisory Council as well as you -- the General Public, and all stakeholders, a safe and enjoyable Christmas season and a productive 2017.

Remember, a culture of safety is the responsibility of everyone. Know where your closest shelter is, have a family plan for fire and other hazards and practice with your children as often as is possible. Secure your disaster preparedness kits and put away –non-perishable items, canned foods and medicines.

Introduce yourself to your District Coordinators and teams and know how to find them -- just in case. Remember hazards can happen at any time. Preparedness is key to resilience and recovery.

Please do not hesitate to contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further details. The official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.