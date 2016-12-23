ECCB MOURNS LOSS OF HONOURABLE SIR K DWIGHT VENNER

Basseterre -- The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) family deeply mourns the sudden passing of the Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner, the second and longest serving Governor of the ECCB.

Sir Dwight's passing comes less than eight weeks before the Monetary Council, in recognition of his immense contribution, had planned to honour him at a special ceremony at the ECCB Headquarters in St Kitts and Nevis. At that time, one of the buildings was to be named in his honour. It may be recalled that one of Sir Dwight's many accomplishments was initiating and overseeing the construction and equipping of the current ECCB Headquarters.

Governor Antoine said, "I have personally conveyed our grief and gratitude to Lady Lynda. Sir Dwight was a visionary, a regionalist, and a public servant par excellence. He had a deep and abiding love for the people of the Caribbean. He truly believed that we are our best selves and secure our best development outcomes when we come together and take collective action.

He dedicated his life to our region, and his wife and family made enormous sacrifices to support his labour of love over many, many years. Those of us on whom the mantle now rests have a duty of care to continue his exceptional service.

Sir Dwight had a dream for the development of our region and he regarded the ECCB as a veritable vehicle to pursue our common destiny as small states and territories.

I again express our appreciation for his colossal contribution to the development of our region.

Our region owes him a huge debt of gratitude."

During Sir Dwight's tenure as Governor, the ECCB grew in stature and service. He led many reforms. The banking and financial system expanded and remained stable throughout various financial crises. Above all, the EC dollar remained strong.

Sir Dwight wrote extensively on the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, development of the Caribbean and central banking. He was the architect of affiliate institutions such as the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange, the most modern in the Caribbean, and the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank. He was an avid sports fan especially cricket and football. At the ECCB, he led and actively participated in sports.

Sir Dwight demitted office on 1 December 2015 after 26 years as Governor. Following his retirement, he continued to serve as Chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange and the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank. He was recently reappointed as the Chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange and chaired a meeting of the Board earlier this week.

An illustrious Caribbean son has passed on but the legacy of Sir Dwight lives on. May his soul rest in peace.