SHOPPERS BEWARE

ST. GEORGE -- The Royal Grenada Police Force is encouraging shoppers to make safety top priority and engage in best practices to protect themselves falling victim to opportunist thieves and pickpockets.

Be mindful that it's easy for pick-pockets to conceal themselves among the crowds in shopping areas at this busy time of year, and that they often use various ways to steal purses / wallets and money out of pockets or bag; sometimes working in pairs, or groups.

The RGPF is also warning those bent on breaking the law they will be prosecuted once caught as is the case with a 40-year old resident of River Road, St. George, Troy Marshall, who been with charged with stealing monies from the bag of a female shopper in the town of St. George on December 21st, 2016.

Marshall was granted bail in the sum of four thousand dollars. He will appear at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on February 21st 2017.