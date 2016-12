THE CORRECT WAY TO ADDRESS A KNIGHT AND HIS SPOUSE

The qualification "doctor" is never used in conjunction with "Sir," since the knighthood takes priority.

A wife is addressed as Lady (surname of husband) and never Lady (her first name).

Please take note since the newly titled members of our society are not graced with this etiquette and embarrass the rest of the citizenry much like the faux pas "Whales" when referring to the British monarchy

