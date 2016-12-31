TRIBUTE TO THE LATE JOSEPH BUDD

The member agencies of the Inter Agency Group of Development Organisations (IAGDO) joins sister agency, the Grenada National Council of the Disabled, family, friends and colleagues in celebrating the life and contribution of Mr. Joseph Budd to national development.

Mr. Joseph Budd, visually impaired, will be remembered for his advocacy on behalf of persons with disabilities. He was one who advocated for a paradigm shift in respect of engagement with persons with disabilities – a shift from one of charity to an inclusive and human rights based approach.

Persons with disabilities were not to be treated as objects of charity and welfare but as human beings with talent and potential to be developed, worthy and able to make contributions in their own right to national development. What was required was respect and an enabling environment. Recall the slogans -

Disability is not inability!

Not disabled but differently abled!

1. Walk around Island, 1988:

Mr. Budd came into the national spotlight in 1988 when, along with Herman "Mello" Peters - a former national footballer and athlete who had sustained a fractured leg on the football field and eventually lost his leg – they led a "walk around the island" to bring the plight, challenges and potential of the "differently abled" into focus. After that walk, Mr. Budd never looked back. It more or less set the course for the rest of his life during which he was actively advocating on behalf of persons with disabilities.

2. Pursued Studies in Social Work at UWI, Mona:

Shortly after that walk, Mr. Budd broke barriers for visually impaired persons in Grenada by pursuing studies in Social Work at the University of the West Indies, Mona; and upon his return, he became a staff member of the Grenada National Council of the Disabled till his passing.

3. Protest Action:

The Mr. Budd was a mild-mannered person but his steely resolve and determination was not to be underestimated. He dramatically demonstrated citizen's agency and citizen's "voice" when on two occasions, he lay in the road on Scott Street, halting traffic. This was his way to call attention to the actions of insensitive drivers who parked their vehicles, blocking access to the GNCD office on Scott Street.

After the first protest action, the traffic authorities sought to resolve the issue by designating a "No Parking" area. As usual, there are the drivers who do not respect "No Parking" designations. When Mr. Budd took action on the second occasion, he was protesting the occupation of the "No Parking" area by a vehicle which turned out to be the vehicle of the Head of State. Following, his second action, the matter was permanently and satisfactorily resolved.

4. Pioneer in the Formation of the IAGDO:

The Grenada National Council of the Disabled is one of the founding agencies and Mr. Budd is considered one of the founding members of the Inter Agency Group of Development Organisations - an umbrella grouping of indigenous development non-governmental organisations. It was formed in November 1988 to advocate on policies and issues affecting the constituents of member agencies and the wider society. On the agenda of the IAGDO upon its formation was supporting the advocacy work of the GNCD – which addressed issues of training for livelihoods of persons with disabilities, access to public buildings, e.g. ramps; care and welfare of persons with disabilities; increasing public awareness on disabilities; and representation of the disabled in national processes.

5. Representation:

Mr. Budd was an articulate individual who represented both the Grenada National Council of the Disabled and the Inter Agency Group of Development Organisations nationally, regionally and internationally. In 1999, he was one to the IAGDO's two representatives at the Commonwealth People's Forum in Durban, South Africa, where he met South African President Thabo Mbeki and was one of the persons chosen to have audience with the head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

While he was an able spokesperson, he often shied away from what he considered the "spotlight." But one of the constraints to participating in national processes was the absence of documents done in Braille so that he could be properly informed and briefed. This deficiency robbed us of his intellect and participation.

6. UN Convention on Persons with Disabilities:

Mr. Budd leaves us at a juncture where Grenada has signed and ratified the international Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Grenada has therefore committed to taking action that recognizes and will give effect to the rights of persons with disabilities, persons with special needs.

Grenada's participation did not come overnight but as a result of the years of lobbying by GNCD and its colleagues. While we contemplate the road still to be travelled, let us reflect and celebrate on the road travelled so far by pioneers and stalwarts such as Mr. Joseph Budd who has got us to this point. He contributed in no small measure to this achievement. He has passed the baton! Let us now press on to ensure that the Convention is implemented in Grenada. This would be a continuation of his work and a fitting tribute to his legacy.

The Inter Agency Group of Development Organisations salutes the life and contribution of a stalwart and pioneer. Thank you Mr. Budd! May you rest in peace!!