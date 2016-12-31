NETHERLANDS INSURANCE SOBER-UP ZONE AT NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS

St. George -- Netherlands Insurance announced yesterday that New Year's celebrants will have the added facility of access to their Sober-up Zone at not one, but two of the most popular party events this Old Year's Eve - Glamour at Port Louis Marina and Inception at the Grenadian by Rex Resort.

The Netherlands Insurance Sober-up Zone was introduced to Grenada during Carnival Season this year and was patronized by several thousand persons during the five events at which it was present. Based upon the success of the initiative, there were requests made for its presence at a greater number of events.

At that time, Richard Strachan, Managing Director of Netherlands Insurance promised that he would certainly have to consider doing this again, and quite possibly, not only for the Carnival season!

As a reminder, persons who visited the Sober up Zone are invited to take voluntary breathalyzer tests to check their alcohol consumption. If found to be over the standard alcohol consumption limit, they are offered coffee, tea or water and invited to rest for a short period, before going to their vehicle or heading home.

Already, planning has commenced for 2017 Sober-up Zone events.