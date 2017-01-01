GRENADIAN NATIONALS RECOGNISED ON QUEEN'S NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST 2017

Grenadians lead the way for Caribbean nationals receiving awards on the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2017.

Citizens of all 15 commonwealth realms may receive honours through the UK honours system. These include Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Tuvalu.

This year, there are five awardees from Grenada; four from St Kitts and Nevis and three from Antigua & Barbuda.

The honours are as follows:

GRENADA:

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Michael Archibald (for services to banking)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Lawrence Anthony Duncan (for services to the cruise ship industry)

Ms. Maudlyn Ferguson (for services to education)

British Empire Medal (BEM):

Jarvis Kelvin Paul Lawrence (for services to horticulture and business)

Norbert Carlvin Simon (for services to the fishing industry)