CONSTRUCTION WELL UNDERWAY AT LEVERA

ST. GEORGE -- The Levera Beach Resort in Grenada's northern parish of St. Patrick says construction has begun in earnest following last month's ground breaking ceremony.

The Resort is reporting that building work is well underway and the first one bedroom unit is 40 percent complete.

Towards the end of January, construction will also begin on two two-bedroom units.

These new lots are already being excavated.

The Levera Beach Resort is a 375-acre, multi-million dollar, Grenada Citizenship by Investment approved project.

The first phase of development will include the construction of the Turtle Beach Resort, which will encompass an 80 unit Boutique hotel, 40 hotel cottages, 20 Casitas and Villas, restaurants – including 2 farm-to-table restaurants, meeting and conference rooms, multiple pools, spa and organic orchard.