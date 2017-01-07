A REPEATED PROPOSAL ON A WAY TO BENEFICIALLY ENGAGE ALUMNI OF GRENADA's T.A. MARRYSHOW COMMUNITY COLLEGE (T. A.M.C.C.)

I would like to propose as I have done previously, that the administrators of T.A.M.C.C. should generally action a systematic plan to organize and mobilize its alumni in the Diaspora and at home (using available socal media and existing data banks to create a mailing list) to be part of a massive network that could donate much needed funds, educational equipment and books to the college.



These funds and other forms of assistance, can be used for maintenance and development purposes.



In 2011 I recommended a similar initiative for and by St. George's University (S.G.U.). It was repeated in writing in 2013 and adopted to a limited extent in 2014, but should be further developed along the lines suggested below, given the many beneficial spin-offs in tourism, education, foreign exchange, transfer of technology, charitable giving and capacity-building.



Specifically, I have proposed that T.A.M.C.C. should:

1) generate an online newsletter to keep alumni scattered around the world connected and aware of the activities of the institution, thus engendering continued support;

2) plan and execute an Annual Alumni Reunion Extravaganza (a grand plethora of activities scheduled to occur just before and/or after the Spice Mas' season) to bring in a large number of alumni, to showcase the ongoing work of the college, to give alumni opportunities to celebrate with their peers/cohorts and to provide an organized setting/context for alumni to give-back to TAMCC and to the local economy; and

3) plan and execute an annual alumni support drive, wherein a team of students and alumni will massively reach out to all alumni the world over, to solicit all forms of targeted support (financial and material) and to invite them to the college's Annual Alumni Reunion Extravaganza.



It is my sincere hope, for the good of the advancement of this very important institution, that the administrators at T.A.M.C.C., would seriously consider the recommendations made herein.





