FIVE WIN WITH ROTARY'S CAROLS BY CANDELIGHT APP PRIZE DRAW

St. George – Five Carols by Candlelight (CBC) patrons are winners in the event's app prize draw promotion, which began on Monday 19th December.

Following the success of Rotary Grenada's Carols by Candlelight event on Sunday 4th December, patrons were encouraged to download the event app, which was specially designed for the occasion. The app features biographies of the various artistes, the event attractions, the option to vote for your favourite artiste, and the option to register in order to win prizes with the complements of event sponsor, Digicel.

Chandra Davis, Shermara Neptune, Aiden Pivotte and James Sandy won folding chairs, while Andel Bartholomew was the winner of a Samung J5 Android Phone.

Gloria Williams, President of Rotary Grenada said that they were pleased with the event's turnout - which attracted over two thousand persons - as well as the participation of patrons in the prize draw. The Motown-themed concert was a huge hit with guests, and for the first time an encore performance was hosted at Spice Basket Theatre for persons who were not able to attend CBC or preferred an indoor setting.

"Each year, new additions are being made to the host of activities and attractions offered at CBC. We congratulate the winners of the draw and guarantee an even more impressive event in 2017," she continued.

The Rotary Club of Grenada thanks local company, Pixel Perfect Apps for the design of the application, which was a welcome addition to the numerous innovations brought to Carols by Candlelight; Sponsors Netherlands Insurance, Digicel, GrenGraphics, Flow and Waggy T Rentals and Sound Co.; Volunteers; and the patrons who all contributed to the success of the 2016 event.