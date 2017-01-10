WAGE INCREASES TOTAL MORE THAN EC$ 22 MILLION

ST. GEORGE -- The Grenada government and a number of trade unions in the country have signed agreements on wage increases covering the next three years.

Labour Minister Oliver Joseph has announced that the Government Negotiating Team and three trade unions have signed new agreements for workers to receive increases of 3% in 2017, 3% in 2018 and 4% in 2019.

Minister Joseph told Tuesday's post cabinet press briefing that the increase represents a figure of 22.9 million EC dollars.

Government has also budgeted for a one off payment of 5.9 million EC dollars for workers for 2013-2016.

The Labour Minister explained that some workers will receive 1,000 dollars, while others on the job for a shorter period will receive 500 dollars.

"It's a thousand dollars, but if you're working for less than a year, then you will get a lesser amount – you will get five hundred. You would not get the same amount as those who worked for more than a year. They will get a thousand."