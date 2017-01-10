DRUG BUST

St. George -- In its first drug bust of the year the RGPF Anti-Drug squad in a joint operation with the Coast Guard Unit netted 80-pounds of compressed marijuana which also led to the seizure of one speed boat.

The discovery was made after police intercepted the speed boat at Marquis Bay, (St. Andrew) about 6:30 a.m. on January 8th 2017. The captain of the boat, Victor Charles, a 54 year-old of Marquis was apprehended. He along with Jamal Ross of Moliniere, St. George, will appear at the Grenville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 11th January 2017 on drug related charges.

Charles has been charged with possession, trafficking and importing of controlled drug while Ross who turned himself into police in relation to the drugs has been charged with conspiracy to traffic a controlled drug and conspiracy to import a controlled drug. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the discovery of a quantity of compressed marijuana that was confiscated from an inmate at the Richmond Hill Prison. The illegal substance was discovered lodged in a pair of slippers worn by the inmate during a search, as he attempted to reenter the facility on January 7th 2017.