HEALTH CARE RECEIVES GRANT FUNDING


St. George -- A EUR3.5 million grant has been provided for the enhancement of Grenada's health care system.

Amb Daniela Tramacere of the EU delegation to Barbados signed the agreement with Prime Minister Mitchell on Tuesday. The programme will focus on preventative care for addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in rural communities.

Much of this will be used to tackle the long anticipated construction of the Gouyave Health Clinic, which will serve as the centre of health care services for the western parishes of St. John and St. Mark.

