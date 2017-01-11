GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA'S SECOND ATTEMPT TO SEIZE HOTEL

St. George – Following the Government of Grenada's second attempt to seize The Grenadian by Rex Resorts – a fully operational hotel currently complying with all the terms of its 99-year lease with the Government – Richard Bryson, Chief Executive Officer of Rex Resorts, issued the following statement:

"The actions taken by the Government to seize The Grenadian lack transparency, are ill-conceived, ill-executed, and likely illegal. As the first international hotel operator to invest in Grenada a quarter century ago, we have brought thousands of visitors to the island, provided good-paying jobs to many, and hosted countless events for our neighbours and international guests. In the process, we have made good on every aspect of the 99-year lease we signed with the Government 25 years ago.

"Rex Resorts has laid out detailed development plans for the Government that will further enhance and elevate The Grenadian to a four-star resort standard. This investment of US$12 million that we have proposed for this year alone, which is in addition to the millions we have invested over the past few years, further demonstrates our commitment to Grenada and this property. In addition to this investment, we have commitments from Air Canada Vacations to increase the airlift to Grenada and a commitment from other airlift partners and travel agencies in the United States and United Kingdom to bring additional guests to Grenada. Rex Resorts remains as committed to Grenada today as we were more than 25 years ago when we were the first international hotel operator to invest here.

"To our guests who have booked holidays at The Grenadian by Rex Resorts, we remain open for business and intend to honour your reservations. We look forward to hosting you. To our valued suppliers and partners here in Grenada, your continued support is much appreciated. We remain committed to you, as you have been to us over the years. To our dedicated employees, your continued support and service to our guests is what makes The Grenadian a destination for so many new and returning guests.

"And to our neighbours in Grenada, thank you for your continued support over the years. We value your friendship and continued efforts to assist in allowing us to remain the good neighbour that we have been for the past 25 years.

"While this action by the Government is unfortunate, Rex Resorts is eager to put this matter behind us and move forward with executing the property enhancement plans we've outlined for the Government in the very near future."