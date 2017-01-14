CONDOLENCES

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) NY CHAPTER EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON PASSING OF TWO STALWARTS IN GRENADA

New York -- The recent passing of VERO QUARLES, mother of SYLVESTER QUARLES, NDC Caretaker for St. Andrew Southwest, and MARCEL PETERS, former NDC Leader of the Opposition and Parliamentary Representative for St. Andrew North East, has been brought to the attention of the NDC-NY Chapter.

 

These individuals have been directly and/or indirectly involved in the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite.

The NDC-NY Chapter wishes to recognize the significant contributions of these two outstanding Grenadians, and extends sincere condolences to their bereaved relatives and close friends.

The significant contributions towards nation-building, made by these two departed comrades, will always be remembered.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.

