REGISTRATION AMNESTY FOR BUSINESSES NOW ON AT THE INLAND REVENUE DIVISION

ST. GEORGE -- As announced by Prime Minister Mitchell in his 2017 Budget Speech, the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) will facilitate a Tax Registration Amnesty for the period January to March 2017. This Amnesty will provide for the registration of tax payers without the imposition of the penalty for failure to register.

The IRD now wishes to advise all tax payers that the Tax Registration Amnesty is now in effect and will run to the end of March 2017.

Business owners are encouraged to register their unregistered businesses with the Inland Revenue Division and take advantage of this Penalty Free period.

The penalty for failure to register is EC$2,500.00 and will be reinstated when the Registration Amnesty period expires.

To register with the Inland Revenue Division the following documents are required:

Sole Trader/Individual

o Completed and signed Individual Application Form from the Inland Revenue Division

Partnerships

o The Business Name Certificate from the Supreme Court Registry

o Completed and signed Non-individual Registration Application Form and Individual Registration Application Forms for partners of the business from the Inland Revenue Division

o Proof of Partnership (a document from the Supreme Court Registry)

Corporations

o The Certificate of Incorporation and Articles of Association from the Supreme Court Registry

o Completed and signed Non-Individual Registration Application Form for Corporation from the Inland Revenue Division

o Completed and signed Individual Registration Application Forms for directors of the company from the Inland Revenue Division.

Please note that the Registration Amnesty only applies to Inland Revenue Division's registration and not registration at the Supreme Court Registry.

Registration can be done in person by visiting the Inland Revenue Division or online through our E-services platform by logging on to www.eservices.gov.gd.

Registration Application Forms are available at Inland Revenue Division and on the Inland Revenue Division's website www.ird.gd