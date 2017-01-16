DOES GRENADA REALLY HAVE A CONSTITUTION?

The attached document, CONSTITUTION REVIEW IN GRENADA -- SOME THINGS TO CONSIDER, is quite an eye-opener and one which it well worth the time it may take you to read through its 36 pages.

But, for those of you who may not have the luxury of that much spare time, be sure to, at least, read pages 5 and 6. They are, at least, food for thought; and will leave you wondering why is it that neither of our recent administrations have drawn these facts to the Grenadian people.

The document was penned by the Grenada Constitution Review Commission which included the likes of Justice Nicholas Liverpool (Chairman), Professor Randolph McIntosh (Deputy Chairman), Rev Gerard Paul (Member), Mr. Carol Bristol QC (Member) and Mr Basil Harford (Member) --- all highly respectable and recognized public figures.

In the interest of brevity, the following quotation from the document is being provided for your perusal and, hopefully, will spark your curiosity:

THE CONSTITUTION OF GRENADA

The constitution of a State is the basic law of that State. All other laws and institutions of the State derive their validity from it. In a democratic State, a constitution derives its validity and authority from the consent or acceptance of its citizens, either directly or indirectly. It is therefore instructive that neither the document which terminated Grenada's status as an Associate State of the United Kingdom, nor the existing Constitution of Grenada is an enactment of the Parliament of Grenada.

On its face, each document is an Imperial Order-in-Council of the Queen's Most Excellent Majesty. Further, the Constitution has never received legislative approval by the Parliament of Grenada, nor has it been ratified in a public referendum. Rather, at the first session of the Parliament of Grenada, on the 7th day of February 1974, the Constitutional Instruments were handed over to the Honourable Prime Minister Sir Eric Matthew Gairy by Mr. Blaker, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in the United Kingdom. Hansard of that meeting of Parliament discloses that there was no debate on these Instruments, nor was any resolution passed for their acceptance.

For this reason, among others, it may be considered approprite that the process of independence should be completed and the constitutional practice of the State be brought in line with the practices in other Caribbean States, such as Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Belize. This would fall to be considered under the term of reference which reads: "to consider, advise and make recommendations respecting the patriation of the Constitution so as to ensure that it draws its authority and validity from an Act of the nation's Parliament and no longer from the Parliament of the United Kingdom."

The term, "patriation of the Constitution" means that the existing Constitution, now an Imperial Order-in-Council, will be replaced by one which is an enactment of the Parliament of the State, by which the citizens, through their elected representatives and after a public referendum, would formally proclaim the Constitution as their own.

