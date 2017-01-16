THE GRENADA COMMUNITY LIBRARY OPENS ITS DOORS AT NO.7 LUCAS STREET

St. George -- In December 2016, at its annual Fundraiser, the Grenada Community Library made a special announcement – that it had found a patron, a fairy Godfather of sorts, in local attorney James Bristol. Then, on January 9, they opened their doors at their new location: No. 7 Lucas Street, St. George.

Mr. Bristol generously donated a building, rent free for five years, which would house the Library's books, and include a resource room and activity areas. This new space is large enough to allow it to rent out office space, which will generate income to increase self-sufficiency. The Library is open Monday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm and will offer a range of professional skills courses ranging from Aquaponics farming to Spanish classes. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

At the re-opening and inauguration ceremony last Monday, guests explored the facilities and really got to see what the library will offer the community. Guests added their mark to the library's painting of Mama Le Sedi, a character from the library's first publication, The Grenada Chocolate Family, and sampled food and drinks generously donated by Summer Juices, Sweet Traditions, House of Chocolate and local honey tasting by Jude Findley's Apiary (JFA)..

Acclaimed author, son of the soil and playwright Richardo Keens Douglas opened the afternoon's program with an animated Anansi story and remarks were made by long time library supporters, including the Honourable Alexandra Otway Noel from the Prime Minister's office, Magdalena Fielden, owner of True Blue Bay Resort and Honorary Consulate of Mexico to Grenada, Angus Martin past Director of the Grenada National Museum. The Library's doors were officially opened with the cutting of a ribbon by co-founder Oonya Kempadoo and Russ Fielden representing the Library Patron James Bristol.

The heartwarming afternoon was filled with expressions of gratitude, happiness and hope for the future; hope for a continued safe space, and hope for a more literate and empowered Grenadian population.