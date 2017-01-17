SON OF THE SOIL AUTHORS NEW LEADERSHIP PHILOSOPHY

St. George -- Highlights of a way of thinking which allows people to discover who they really are and their potential for growth and leadership will be unveiled in Beaulieu, St. George's on Thursday.

The occasion will be the launch of the philosophy of Leading From Above the Line authored by Grenadian-born Dr. Theo Ferguson, at the Spice Basket, Beaulieu, St. George's at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.

Following the Trinidad and Tobago launch in October 2016, Grenada's introduction to this way of thinking coincides with the presentation of seven publications by Dr. Ferguson, lead thinker and articulator of the Leading FromAbove the Line philosophy.

The seven books form part of 20 publications by Dr. Ferguson, whose organisation, Leading From Above the Line TT will host this second launch in collaboration with The University of the West Indies and Spice Basket.

A transformational philosophy, Leading From Above the Line, dedicated to accelerating human development, has been developed by Dr. Ferguson over the course of his travels and reflections in Africa, the Caribbean, India, and other countries. It addresses the leadership needs of individuals and organisations in rapidly transforming societies here, and around the world with the objective of cultivating more responsible behaviour in everyone's private and public lives.

The publications to be presented on January 19 encompass various themes of the philosophy. Among them:

—Writings on Leadership: Sharing the Philosophy of Leading From Above the Line —The Philosophy of Leading From Above the Line;

—The Power of Purpose Revealed;

—A Letter from India;

—The Seven Leading Positives;

—The Transformation and Facilitation Process; and

—Thinking Aloud.

The books will be available at the launch but they are also on offer from Amazon.