PETROLEUM PRICES NUDGING UP
With effect from today, the prices for petroleum products in Grenada are as follows:
Products Old Price New Price
Gasoline $13.49/IG $14.30/IG
Diesel $12.57/IG $13.04/IG
Kerosene $7.31/IG $7.63/IG
L.P.G (Cooking Gas): Old Price New Price
20 lbs Cylinder $42.00 $40.00
Petrocaribe $37.00* $37.00*
100 lbs Cylinder $187.90 $192.85
Bulk $1.95/lb $2.00/lb
CARRIACOU
Products Old Price New Price
Gasoline $13.67/IG $14.48/IG
Diesel $12.75/IG $13.22/IG
Kerosene $7.50/IG $7.82/IG
CARRIACOU & PETIT MARTINIQUE
L.P.G (Cooking Gas) Old Price New Price
20 lbs Cylinder $51.00 $49.00
Petrocaribe $46.00* $46.00*
100 lbs Cylinder $210.90 $215.85
Bulk $1.95/lb $2.00/lb
PETIT MARTINIQUE:
Products Old Price New Price
Gasoline $8.17/IG $8.98/IG
Diesel $7.25/IG $7.72/IG
Kerosene $7.50/IG $7.82/IG