GRENLEC HOSTS PROJECT PROPOSAL WRITING WORKSHOP

St. George -- Twenty organisations have benefitted from a Project Proposal Writing Workshop, which was hosted by Grenlec on Tuesday, 17 January.

The workshop covered the main components of developing competitive proposals, including elements of project proposals, budgets, work plans and how to focus project ideas so they are easily understandable and more appealing to donor organisations.

Prudence Greenidge, Corporate Communications Manager, Grenlec stated, "Each year we receive a number of requests for funding under our Community Partnership Initiative. A well-structured, persuasive proposal makes a significant difference when assessing grant proposals. As a result, we have structured a policy and application form to clearly guide organisations in presenting proposals to Grenlec."

The workshop was facilitated by Tyrone Buckmire, Founder and Executive Director of Grenada Fund for Conservation. Having worked in various capacities in the non-profit sector for thirty years, Mr. Buckmire underscored the importance of clearly written proposals that respond to the requirements set out by donors and demonstrate strong accountability. He also highlighted various regional and international sources of funding to which organisations can apply.

Every year, Grenlec invests 5% of pre-tax profits towards various community projects in the areas of education, sport, social services, the environment, culture, science, technology, and energy. Grenlec is currently inviting proposals from organisations for consideration under its 2017 Community Partnership Initiative. Proposals should be submitted to Grenlec on or before Tuesday, 31 January. Interested organisations should visit Grenlec's website for more information or to download an application form.