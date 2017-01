CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

St. George -- A 54 year old farmer, Landa Nathaniel of Clozier, St. John was found dead in his farmland sometime after 9:00p.m. on Thursday 19th January, 2017 following a search by relatives and friends.

Nathaniel reportedly left home on Wednesday for his garden and had failed to return.

An autopsy report has revealed that he died as a result of a severe heart attack.