INCREASE IN GASTROENTERITIS

St. George -- The Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health says that based on its most recent analysis of reported data, there is an apparent increase in Gastroenteritis "Gastro" cases on the island.

A senior healthcare provider explained that the condition affects people of all ages, and hence the Ministry is advising all concerned to continue the practice of proper hand hygiene.

Local health officials have already begun to step up its response to effectively manage and control what appears to be an increase in the number of cases in some parts of the island.

Ideally, the most effective means of prevention is frequent hand washing, while at the same time avoiding contaminated food and water.

ABOUT GASTROENTERITIS "GASTRO".

"Gasto/stomach flu" is inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically resulting from bacterial toxins or viral infection.

The most common way to develop viral gastroenteritis is through contact with an infected person or by ingesting contaminated food or water. The public is reminded that the lack of or improper hand washing, especially after using the toilet or handling of dirty diapers can cause the spread of gastroenteritis from one person to another.

The symptoms of gastroenteritis are:

- Vomiting

- Abdominal pain

- Diarrhea

- Upset stomach

- Stomach cramps

Gastro can be prevented by following these simple steps:

- Always wash hands with soap and water after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before handling, preparing or eating food.

- If no water is available, clean hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

- Keep foods at the correct temperature (cold foods should be kept cold and hot foods kept hot).

-Prevent flies from getting onto foods that are ready to eat.

- If you have symptoms of gastro, drink lots of water or fluids.

- Give children Oral Rehydration fluids as directed by your health care provider.

This condition is preventable and can be easily treated. However to avoid complications of gastroenteritis seek medical care if symptoms continue or get worse. Please take the time to listen and heed the advice of your healthcare providers.