GRENADIAN, CARLOS PETERS IS EXECUTIVE CHEF AT THE DECK RESTAURANT

St. George -- Distinctive experiences for guests have been the benchmark for The Deck Restaurant at Le Phare Bleu since its inception over 8 years ago. The addition and warm welcome of Chef Carlos Peters to the team as Executive Chef is a continuation of efforts to deliver on that promise.

Chef Peters brings extensive experience to the team having worked his way through the full range of kitchen hierarchy. He fondly recalls every bit of his journey from his humble start as a dishwasher and his gradual ascent to Executive Chef. His trajectory is marked by early recognition for his talents, which resulted in his selection to serve as part of an elite team for Fidel Castro's visit to Grenada in 1998 and title of Chef of the Year – awarded by the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association.

As a member of the team selected to represent Grenada for Chef of the Year Competition, Chef Peters has earned the distinction of bringing home silver and bronze recognition regionally and internationally.

His inspiration, Chef says, is rooted in time with grandparents, in a house with lots of people, always surrounded by agriculture – fruits, vegetables, butchering and an innate desire to offer those very familiar things to be enjoyed in different ways. He is particularly looking forward to providing great food using local products in a high-end way, not found elsewhere making originality in taste, service and ambience, the hallmark of The Deck experience.

Chef Carlos promises "A taste of Grenada as it is...Indigenous Grenadian Breakfast, lunch and dinner options that include dasheen, yam, cassava, flavours of guava, nutmeg and desserts built to order".

An ardent musician and sketch artist, Chef Peters describes his cooking as another form of artistic expression with opportunity to explore, create and recreate with autonomy. "I am excited by the possibilities here", he says.