FUNDRAINING DEADLINE NEARS FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR YOUNG CARRIACOU BOY

Hillsborough - A young boy from Carriacou will be travelling to Boston under the guardianship of his sister for life-­‐changing treatment.

However, there is an urgent need to raise USD $4,000 for his immediate expenses, which include flights to obtain visas.

Donations can be made:

• Online at: http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shermor-­‐charles-­‐medical-­‐fund

• At Grenada Co-­‐Operative Bank: Swift Address GROAGDGD; Beneficiary A/C Name SHERMOR CHARLES MEDICAL FUND; Account Number 511000661

• In person: Kayak Kafe, Hillborough, Carriacou. Cheques should be made out to the 'Shermor Charles Medical Fund'.

Fundraising activities have taken place in Carriacou at a football tournament and at a luncheon jewellery sale whilst additional donations have been made from generous individuals and the Grenada Co-­‐Operative Bank.

With further support from the community, the team behind the Shermor Charles Medical Fund hope to surpass the immediate fundraising total, thereby securing vital monies for further treatment for Shermor in the coming years.

The team behind the Shermor Charles Medical Fund were delighted to receive the news that Hospitality Homes in Boston have matched Shermor and his sister with a family who have kindly agreed to provide accommodation for the 3 months needed to complete treatment, due to begin in March or April.

In his own words, Shermor said "I am extremely grateful for the assistance I am receiving.