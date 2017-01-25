CALABASH LUXURY BOUTIQUE HOTEL AND SPA ACCEPTED INTO VIRTUOSO PROGRAM



St. George -- With its reputation for combining five star service and luxury within a relaxed and intimate environment, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa has been accepted as a Virtuoso Property.

Virtuoso is a network of the best luxury travel agencies, with more than 11,400 advisors worldwide.

Virtuoso only represents the best of the best in travel, with a portfolio of nearly 1,700 preferred partners worldwide, of which only 67 hotels are based in the Caribbean. This honour sets Calabash apart as being one of the elite hotels in the region.

Sending their congratulations message, Senior Vice President Albert M. Herrera said, "The hotel will certainly be a wonderful addition to our program and we anticipate our relationship will prove mutually beneficial."

Furthermore, on 23 Jan 2017, Calabash was recognized as one of the best hotels in the world by HotelsCombined, a meta-search company. Advising Calabash of this honour, HotelsCombined said that, "Specifically to date, we found and processed 643 opinions that your guests have posted on a variety of different websites, forums and social media, resulting in an incredible score of 9.7 out of a possible 10. You are now representing the top 3% of hotels worldwide for Customer Satisfaction."

The Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa has recently completed an extensive upgrade project, which included the renovation of all suites, raising the benchmark for the standard of accommodation on the island.