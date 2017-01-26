NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS CEREMONY

ST GEORGE – Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade and Sports Minister Roland Bhola will be among guests for the National Sports Award Ceremony taking place this weekend.

The highlight of the ceremony will be the announcement of the 2016 sports personalities of the year as well as other awards including coaches and student athletes of the year, among others.

The nominees from the 16 national sporting associations affiliated to the Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) will also be awarded during the ceremony.

"It's an opportunity to recognise and award the achievements of our sportsmen and women," said GOC's General Secretary Veda Bruno-Victor.

"They have worked hard over the past year and the GOC joins the sporting fraternity in congratulating all the nominees, awardees and winners."

The GOC will also present special awards to two individuals who have made invaluable contributions to the development of sports in Grenada.

The Annual Awards Ceremony will be held at the Spice Basket in St George's on Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m.