8 PIT BULLS SEIZED IN JOINT HEALTH AND POLICE OPERATION

ST. GEORGE -- Police and Vector Control workers from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday January 25, 2017, conducted a joint operation in the South of the island, cracking down on illegal owners of dangerous dogs, in attempt to curb the illegal practice.

A total of eight Pit Bulls were seized and taken away by health authorities within a half mile-radius in the Grand Anse area, leaving law enforcement and health officials extremely concerned about the enormous problem of dangerous dogs.

In recent times there has been an increase in calls from the public for immediate intervention by the police and the Ministry of Health to address the matter of the prevalence of dangerous dogs roaming the country.

According to official government data, there were more than 100 reported dog-related injuries in 2016. About two weeks ago police in St. Patrick's responded to calls from villagers, when three Pit Bulls mauled a St. Patrick's man who was left nursing injuries at the General Hospital. The dogs were shot and killed, and the owner subsequently charged.

However, during Wednesday's operation, the owners of the seized dogs were informed that they had breached the Dangerous Dogs Act # 24 of 2002. Kennie James the Senior Environmental Health Officer who heads the Ministry's Vector Control Division and his team were accompanied by officers from the South St. George Police Station during the afternoon operation.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health and the Police are calling on members of the public to play their part in curbing the problem and addressing the issue by reporting same to the police.

Officials say more unannounced operations will be conducted in the coming days, weeks and months.

Dog owners and persons desirous of owning dogs listed as dangerous according to existing legislation, are also being encouraged to seek the assistance from the Ministry of Health and adhere to the law or face prosecution.