STATEMENT ON TEVIN

St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in the strongest possible terms what the party views as an attack on its Constituency Caretaker for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr. Tevin Andrews.

Reports from Carriacou indicate that sometime during the day on Thursday, January 26, 2017, a person or persons unknown, broke into the home of the NDC Carriacou Caretaker and in his absence, ransacked his home, destroyed articles of clothing and electronics, most noticeably his Television which was smashed and stole other items, including his gas cooker and cylinder.

The Party views this vicious attack as an attempt to indimidate and otherwise silence a promising young politician whose popularity has eclipsed even that of the longstanding Member of Parliament.

Party Leader Senator Hon. V Nazim Burke in describing the incident noted that, "This is a most sinister development. We of the NDC are particularly concerned about the welfare of our young comrade. Tevin is one of our youth leaders of which we are very proud particularly because his brand of representation touches so many lives in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

At this moment, the party is taking steps to ensure the safety and protection of our young brother," Senator Burke said.

He declared that the NDC will neither be intimidated nor silenced, as the Party goes about advocating for the betterment of the people of this nation.

The NDC will have more to say on this at our weekly Press Conference on Monday January 30, 2017 at 11 am.