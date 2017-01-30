GRENADA NATIONAL MUSEUM TO HOST DOUBLE RETROSPECTIVE

St. George -- As part of its educational program experience, the Grenada National Museum will open an art exhibition on Saturday which will focus on the work of two respected artists.

The Grenada National Museum is to host a retrospective of the works of artists Gordon De La Mothe OBE and John Benjamin MBE (deceased 2010), on Saturday 4 February at 5pm.

Mr. De La Mothe was a proficient painter and teacher in the UK before returning to Grenada in 1998. He has exhibited his work locally, and was instrumental in establishing the Art Department at the TAMCC. Several of his graduates now work as secondary school art teachers.

Benjamin was the first Grenadian to win a Commonwealth scholarship to study abroad. He was a supervisor of Art in the Ministry of Education, and has been awarded for his outstanding contribution to Art Education and to the development of tourism in Grenada. Two of his paintings are in the UK National Art Collection.

During the exhibition, Mr. De La Mothe's works will be available for sale. At the close of the exhibition, De La Mothe will bequeath to the GNM several of his works to support the National Collection of the Museum. This collection will be housed in the top floor of the Museum, and will be called the 'De La Mothe Gallery'. It is hoped that the works of other Grenadian artists will also become part of this collection of over time.

This special event organised by the Management of the Museum in observance of the islands 43rd Independence celebrations is intended to encourage nationals and visitors to have a better understanding and more interest in the heritage of the people of Grenada, and to strengthen the Museum's visibility and name recognition.

Donations made to the Museum on opening night and during the run of the exhibition will go towards the refurbishing of the space designated to house the 'De La Mothe Gallery' on the upper floor.