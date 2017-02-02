BAIL ABSCONDED

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Stevie Shon John of Cotton Bailey, St. John and Cassidy Phillip of Coast Guard, St. Mark.

Warrants of arrest have been issued for both men who failed to show up for their respective High Court hearings.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts or having any information about them is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440 3999, Gouyave Police Station at 444-8223/4, Victoria Police Station at 444 8424; Central Police Station at 440 2244/5 or Police Emergency - 911.

NB: Both men may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.