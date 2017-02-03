LEVERA BEACH RESORT DONATES ADDITIONAL TABLETS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS

The Levera Beach Resort is moving forward on its commitment to donate 1,000 computer tablets to benefit local school children. The resort, which is currently under construction on Grenada's undeveloped northern coast, is working closely with Grenada Schools Inc., on the initiative to further the educational capabilities of Grenada's elementary schools, and bridge the digital gap for the children of Grenada.

At the November 4, 2016 ground-breaking ceremony, Anthony Boatswain, Minister of Education and Andrea Phillip, CEO Grenada Schools Inc., received first 30 the computer tablets on behalf of the beneficiary schools. These were gratefully received by the Principal of

Hermitage Government School, Mr. Donovan Richards.

This Month, February 2017, the Levera developers are delivering an additional 100 tablets and 3 Wi-Fi access points to be immediately implemented at St. Patrick's primary schools. Aside from the equipment donation, the development also contributed necessary funds for technical improvements; to properly install, maintain, and ensure maximum functionality within the schools and libraries. The following schools will be receiving 30 tablets each and a commercial grade router; St. Patrick Catholic, St. Patrick Anglican; and River Salle Government. The remaining 10 tablets will be used as back-ups or replacements. Otis S. Wade, owner and Network Engineer of Bastion IT Solutions will oversee the improvements and implementation.

The initial donations are only the start to a larger promise the developers made. The organization's end goal is to have at least 30 tablets for use in each primary school, starting in the northern parishes, equating to over 1,000 tablets donated in total.

"The world becomes more and more digital daily," stated Levera Beach Resort General Manager, Randall Oveson, "by allowing the children access to the tablets, they learn how to interact with the modern world. Increasing their computer literacy at a vital time of their primary education. Our hope is that these computers will allow them to improve their reading and mathematic skills and provide a springboard for them to explore other areas of interest as they learn and progress."

This charitable initiative will help to bridge the digital divide in Grenada. The tablets will boost the learning environment, helping students to be better prepared in literacy and technical careers in the future. The donation is seen as an investment into the country-a social responsibility project into the education system- to become more competitive in the technology trend and will benefit the schools and libraries in their goal to improve educational achievement through literacy.

The Levera Beach Resort, located adjacent to the National Park and bordering the Caribbean Sea, has been under construction for several months. The first phase of this multi-million dollar project, Turtle Beach Hotel, will encompass an 80 unit boutique hotel, 40 hotel cottages, 20 casitas and villas, infinity pools, spa, and an organic orchard used to service the 2 farm-to-table restaurants. The project will also create much needed employment in the northern parishes of Grenada.

For more information on the project and the building progress visit www.leveraGrenada.com