CARICOM SG CONGRATULATES GRENADA ON 43RD ANNIVERSARY

CARICOM Secretariat-- Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has commended the progress Grenada has made as it celebrates its Forty-Third Anniversary of Independence on 7 February, 2017.

Grenada's strides towards a better future, he said, is reflected in the theme of the celebration "forging ahead together for continued national development."

"The progress made by Grenada over these forty-three years is commendable. The belief, resilience and determination shown by the government and people of Grenada, to overcome all obstacles as they strive to build their nation, is an example to many," the Secretary-General said in a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Honourable Keith Mitchell.

Mr. LaRocque noted the Community's appreciation for the "vital role" the country has been playing in science and technology and in regional integration.

"The Caribbean Community is most appreciative of the vital role that the Government of Grenada plays in contributing to the integration process and in building the Community's capacity and advancing development in the area of Science and Technology. I look forward to your Government's continued leadership in ensuring that at both the regional and international levels, this critical issue remains at the forefront of discussions and actions," he said.