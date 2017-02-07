PRIME MINISTER DR KEITH MITCHELL AS HE ADDRESSED NATIONALS AT A RALLY TO MARK GRENADA'S 43RD ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE ON TUESDAY

"After 43 years, our maturity should enable us to put aside partisan politics and self-interest in the name of nation-building. When something is good for this country, we must put our hearts and minds into it; regardless of who initiates the idea.

My administration has consistently called on everyone to understand this philosophy, and we have tried our best to demonstrate this example at every turn.

It is in that spirit, sisters and brothers, that the Government wholeheartedly supports the Grenada Invitational Track and Field event here in April.

As patriots, we understand that the Invitational will take track and field in Grenada to new heights, and that we all will benefit; especially our young and upcoming sports personalities, who will have an opportunity to share the athletic stage, in this first-class athletic stadium, with some of the best in the world.

Grenada will be showcased globally and for that, we owe the Invitational, and any other endeavour that is beneficial to Grenada, all the support that we can give, in the spirit of true nationalists.

Brothers and sisters, we are at the doorstep of a new Grenadian dawn."