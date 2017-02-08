U.S. EMBASSY OPENS EDUCATIONUSA ADVISING CENTER AT T.A. MARRYSHOW COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN GRENADA

Bridgetown -- The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to announce the opening of its EducationUSA advising center at the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in Grenada. The center will enable more Grenadian students to pursue their dreams of studying in the United States, and the knowledge and skills with which they return will allow them to contribute to Grenada's growth and development.

The EducationUSA center at TAMCC will be headed by Mrs. Kirl Alexander-John, who will join EducationUSA' s global network of advisers working in over 400 advising centers throughout 170 countries. She will guide local students through EducationUSA' s "5 Steps to U.S. Study" process by assisting them in researching schools, exploring financial aid opportunities, completing applications, applying for student visas, and preparing for departure.

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS Linda Taglialatela helped open the new center during a ceremony at TAMCC on February 8. "We are extremely pleased to re-open the EducationUSA advising center at the T.A. Marryshow Community College," Ambassador Taglialatela said. "As a U.S. Department of State program, EducationUSA is the only official source for comprehensive information on U.S. higher education. Our advisers strive to assist local students worldwide in navigating the admissions process by providing comprehensive and accurate information about accredited U.S. colleges and universities. U.S. Embassy Bridgetown remains committed to its goal of promoting educational opportunities in the United States to students in Grenada and throughout the Eastern Caribbean."

EducationUSA advising centers managed by U.S. Embassy Bridgetown are located on the islands of Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent. Students can learn more about EducationUSA and the advising center in their country by visiting http://barbados.usembassy.gov/studyinusa.html