GRENLEC CELEBRATES OUR NATION'S INDEPENDENCE WITH LANTERN FLORAL EXPOSITION

St. George --– For the sixth year in a row, in celebration of our nation's independence, Grenlec is treating its customers to a beautiful floral exposition at its Grand Anse, Bruce Street, Grenville and Carriacou Customer Care Centres.

The Lantern Floral Exposition was launched on Monday, 6 February at the company's main office on Dusty Highway and closes on Friday, 10 February. Catherine John, lead designer of the Floral Conceptions Team said, "This year's display, themed 'Forging Ahead for a Brighter Tomorrow' was conceptualized from our national independence theme. Much like our many waterfalls that forge their path to the sea, the main display at Dusty Highway was similarly fashioned with red, green and yellow fabric flowing into and giving life to a lush bed of vibrant flowers, foliage and spices. These represent the agricultural and tourism sectors - major contributors to our economy."

Prudence Greenidge, Grenlec's Corporate Communications Manager added, "We are honoured to have Floral Conceptions, an award-winning team, design this wonderful exhibit that showcases the beauty of our island and the abundance of produce, spices, flora and foliage. We hope our customers enjoy this treat, which is Grenlec's contribution to our nation's independence celebrations."

Grenlec extends hearty thanks to the Floral Conceptions team - Catherine John, Hillary McNeilly, June Church and Carol Thomas - for the displays at Dusty Highway and Bruce Street; Sherma Mitchell and Roderick Charles for the displays at Grenville and Carriacou respectively. We are also grateful for the many contributions of flowers, foliage and produce from our well-wishers, who support the exhibit each year.