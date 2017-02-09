GRENADIANS' LAWSUIT AGAINST RBPF TO BE FILED SOON

The members of a Grenadian family who alleged that they had been subjected to degrading and humiliating treatment by the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) last October are carrying out their threat to sue the force.

Attorney-at-law for the Gilbert family Ruggles Ferguson said the final details of the lawsuit were being worked out and it would be filed at an undisclosed date.

Ferguson would not give details, insisting more information would be revealed in due course.

However, he told Barbados TODAY via telephone Tuesday morning that he did not intend to back down until there was a satisfactory resolution.

"We are certainly proceeding with a lawsuit and we would be pursuing it until it is resolved. However more details will be forthcoming. As a matter of fact, as we speak I was on a conference call with another lawyer working out the details of that matter," Fergusson said.

Sisters Tamika and Lynell Gilbert, along with their mother, father and a cousin, said they were stripped of their dignity by the police after they were falsely accused by a store owner in Bridgetown of stealing a mobile phone.

They were here to renew their American visas and, having got through early, they had decided to visit the capital for some shopping and to enjoy each other's company, Tamika had said.

The RBPF has since launched an investigation into the matter, which generated extensive media debate in Grenada, and which prompted the Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell to issue a veiled warning to the Freundel Stuart administration that it may need to seriously rein in its law enforcement officers.

When contacted this morning RBPF Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler told Barbados TODAY "the investigation is not yet concluded."