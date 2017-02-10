CONVENIENT ACCESS BETWEEN GUADELOUPE AND DOMINICA REMAINS INSPITE OF LIAT'S IMPENDING CANCELLATION OF DIRECT FLIGHT

Roseau --- On Wednesday February 8, 2017, regional airline, LIAT announced the cancellation of its three times weekly service between Guadeloupe's Pointe-A-Pitre Le Raizet Airport (PTP) and Dominica's Douglas Charles Airport (DOM) effective March 1, 2017 citing the need to "stabilise the airline's flight schedule and network." The capacity of seats into Dominica will not be negatively impacted from the PTP/DOM leg being cancelled as the flights will now come directly from and depart to Antigua from Dominica, after March 1, 2017. This will however represent a small reduction in the island's access connectivity only to Guadeloupe, but the change will not be significant.

Dominica still maintains thirty-five weekly flights from LIAT connecting to and from its hubs in Antigua and Barbados with direct onward connection to San Juan, St. Vincent, Grenada, and Port of Spain and the ability to connect across the LIAT network. LIAT 523 which departs Antigua daily will now fly direct to Dominica, bypassing PTP on three days from March 1, 2017. Similarly LIAT 364 will depart Dominica and bypass PTP and fly to Antigua. In both cases, this will allow the airline to adjust its schedule to improve on its on-time arrival and departures.

Additional connections are available through the Air Antilles/WINAIR ATR service. Passengers are able to connect to Guadeloupe a minimum of four (4) times weekly, with daily service during peak periods. Flight 3S103 departs Guadeloupe at 8:45 am arriving into Douglas Charles Airport at 9:15am; and flight 3S104 departs Douglas Charles for Guadeloupe at 5:15 pm to arrive in Guadeloupe at 5:45 pm, except on Mondays and Saturdays. On Mondays and Saturdays flight 3S143 departs Douglas-Charles at 7:45 pm arriving in Guadeloupe at 8:15 pm. With the recent increase in the Air Antilles Express fleet, Discover Dominica Authority hopes to continue discussions with the company on increasing service to Dominica from Guadeloupe. Additional information on the WINAIR/Air Antilles flights can be found at www.fly-winair.sx or www.airantilles.com .

Passengers wishing to travel via sea are able to connect five times weekly between Roseau Ferry Terminal and Point-A-Pitre on L'Express des Iles, with increased service during peak periods. Effective March 12, 2017, a new master schedule from the ferry service allows for inbound service from Point-A-Pitre on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and outbound service on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. More information about L'Express des Iles services is available at www.express-des-iles.com