ST. ANDREW RESIDENT ON DRUG CHARGE

St. George -- A St. Andrew resident has been charged with possession of a controlled drug after he was caught attempting to smuggle a quantity of drugs to another person in police custody.

Raheem Nathaniel, an unemployed 20 year old of Ford was nabbed by officers at Grenville Police Station on Thursday 16th February, 2017. He will appear at the Grenville Magistrate Court on Friday 17th February, 2017.